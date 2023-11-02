Live Radio
Home » Education News » 2 children struck and…

2 children struck and killed as they walked to Maryland elementary school

The Associated Press

November 20, 2023, 2:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (AP) — Two children were struck by a vehicle and killed near a Maryland elementary school on Monday morning, officials said.

The two children were walking to Riverdale Elementary School around 8 a.m. when they were struck and both died, Riverdale Park Mayor Alan Thompson said in a social media post. The driver remained at the scene, he said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Riverdale and Taylor roads, according to a social media post by town police. The intersection is next to the school.

In a statement, school officials said there was a fatal pedestrian accident in front of the school during arrival, and parents could pick up their students early if they wished.

The Prince George’s County town of about 7,000 people is a few miles northeast of the border with Washington, D.C. County police will investigate.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up