Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Oct. 23.

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Oct. 23.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 11:00 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin lays a wreath for marine barracks bombing anniversary – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin lays a wreath in remembrance of the 40th anniversary of the Beirut Marine Barracks bombing

Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Tim Kaine attends wreath laying for BRANDON ACT namesake – Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine attends wreath laying ceremony to honor Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Caserta, the namesake of the BRANDON ACT, with first-ever LULAC posthumous membership

Location: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, 1 Wilson Ave, Fort Myer, VA

Weblinks: http://www.lulac.org, https://twitter.com/LULAC

Contacts: David Cruz, League of United Latin American Citizens, davidcruz@lulac.org, 1 818 689 9991

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 11:00 AM Secretary of State Blinken’s public schedule – Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at opening ceremony for new ‘innovative building’ at the Foreign Service Institute, Arlington, VA (11:00 AM EDT, pooled press), and hosts dinner for Foundation for Arts and Preservation in Embassies, Department of State, Washington, DC (7:00 PM EDT, closed press)

Weblinks: http://www.state.gov, https://twitter.com/StateDept

Contacts: U.S. State Department, 1 202 647 2492

——————–

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 23 5:00 PM Roland Martin hosts ‘Our Voices, Our Vote’ candidate speaker series – Journalist and ‘#RolandMartinUnfiltered’ host Roland Martin hosts ‘Our Voices, Our Vote’ Get Out the Vote speaker series, with Democratic candidates for the Virginia General Assembly

Location: Petersburg Public Library, 201 W Washington St, Petersburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vahousedems.org, https://twitter.com/VAHouseDems

Contacts: Morgan Hopkins, Virginia House Democrats, morgan@vahousedems.org

——————–

Monday, Oct. 23 – Thursday, Oct. 26 ACI-NA Public Safety and Security / ACC Security Technology Conference – ACI-NA Public Safety and Security / ACC Security Technology Conference, bringing together airport officials, govt officials, vendors and consultants from across the U.S. and Canada to consider key aviation security, public safety issues and policies

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aci-na.org/, https://twitter.com/airportscouncil

Contacts: ACI-NA events, meetings@aci-na.org, 1 202 293 8500

——————–

Monday, Oct. 23 – Friday, Oct. 27 Virginia College Application Week – Virginia College Application Week, designed to provide graduating high school seniors with information and resources about the college admissions process, and encouraging students to apply to at least one higher education institution * The week is coordinated by State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, in partnership with Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC)

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Paula Robinson , SCHEV, paularobinson@schev.edu, 1 804 225 2612

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 24 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

——————–

Tuesday, Oct. 24 – Wednesday, Oct. 25 Collegiate Inventors Competition finals – Collegiate Inventors Competition finals. This year’s competition features undergraduate finalist teams from University of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Duke University, and graduate finalists from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, and Dartmouth College

Location: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, 600 Dulany St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.invent.org/, https://twitter.com/InventorsHOF

Contacts: National Inventors Hall of Fame press, media@invent.org, 1 800 968 4332

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 NVR Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=78603&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/NVHomes1979

Contacts: Curt McKay, NVR Inc Investor Relations, ir@nvrinc.com, 1 703 956 4000

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 Illumination Ceremony at the National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum – Illumination Ceremony at the National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum, with new Inductees placing their names on illuminated hexagons in the museum’s Gallery of Icons * Part of ‘The Greatest Celebration of American Innovation’

Location: National Inventors Hall of Fame Museum, 600 Dulany St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.invent.org/, https://twitter.com/InventorsHOF

Contacts: Ken Torisky, National Inventors Hall of Fame, ktorisky@invent.org, 1 234 901 6085

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 Common Defense conference – ComDef – Common Defense conference for insight and perspectives on the latest issues facing the international defense community

Location: Boeing, 929 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.ideea.com/

Contacts: Quentin Whiteree, IDEEA, qwhiteree@ideea.com, 1 703 760 0762

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Oct. 25 Norfolk Southern Corporation Q3 2023 earnings – Norfolk Southern Corporation Q3 2023 earnings, for the holding company for the Norfolk Southern Railway railroad system

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Norfolk Southern press, media.relations@nscorp.com

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Sunday, Oct. 29 Virginia Film Festival – 36th Virginia Film Festival, showcasing celebrated new feature films and documentaries

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Weblinks: http://virginiafilmfestival.org, https://twitter.com/VaFilmFest

Contacts: John Kelly , Virginia Film Festival, john@johnkellypr.com, 1 434 987 6513

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 8:45 AM Norfolk Southern Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 9:00 AM General Dynamics Corp Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 Norfolk Southern Corp Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/nscportal/nscorp/Investors/;jsessionid=FFGZHPfdvJlTvHmBYs7w81XLn3GmJQn2wvVSnPZKw21WNQPzLvjX!150397116, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Katie Cook, Norfolk Southern Corp, InvestorRelations@nscorp.com, 1 757 629 2861

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 General Dynamics Corp Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://www.generaldynamics.com/, https://twitter.com/GDC4Systems

Contacts: Erin Linnihan, General Dynamics Investor Relations, elinnihan@generaldynamics.com, 1 703 876 3583

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 AvalonBay Communities Q3 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://investors.avalonbay.com/event, https://twitter.com/AvalonBay

Contacts: Jason Reilley, AvalonBay Investor Relations, ir@avalonbay.com, 1 703 317 4681

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 NewMarket Corp Q3 2023 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://www.newmarket.com/News/Pages/Default.aspx

Contacts: David A. Fiorenza, NewMarket Corporation Investor Relations, investorrelations@newmarket.com, 1 804 788 5555

——————–

Wednesday, Oct. 25 CACI International Inc Q1 2024 Results AMC

Weblinks: http://www.caci.com/, https://twitter.com/CACIIntl

Contacts: David Dragics, CACI International Investor Relations, ddragics@caci.com, 1 866 606 3471

