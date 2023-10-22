Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 22. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Oct. 22.

Monday, Oct. 23 – Thursday, Oct. 26 ACI-NA Public Safety and Security / ACC Security Technology Conference – ACI-NA Public Safety and Security / ACC Security Technology Conference, bringing together airport officials, govt officials, vendors and consultants from across the U.S. and Canada to consider key aviation security, public safety issues and policies

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.aci-na.org/, https://twitter.com/airportscouncil

Contacts: ACI-NA events, meetings@aci-na.org, 1 202 293 8500

Monday, Oct. 23 – Friday, Oct. 27 Virginia College Application Week – Virginia College Application Week, designed to provide graduating high school seniors with information and resources about the college admissions process, and encouraging students to apply to at least one higher education institution * The week is coordinated by State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, in partnership with Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC)

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Paula Robinson , SCHEV, paularobinson@schev.edu, 1 804 225 2612

Tuesday, Oct. 24 10:00 AM Richmond Fed Business Activity Survey

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed

Contacts: FRB Richmond Research Department Regional Economics Division, 1 804 697 4490

Tuesday, Oct. 24 – Wednesday, Oct. 25 Collegiate Inventors Competition finals – Collegiate Inventors Competition finals. This year’s competition features undergraduate finalist teams from University of Pennsylvania, Johns Hopkins University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Duke University, and graduate finalists from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, and Dartmouth College

Location: U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, 600 Dulany St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://www.invent.org/, https://twitter.com/InventorsHOF

Contacts: National Inventors Hall of Fame press, media@invent.org, 1 800 968 4332

CORPORATE DATA

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 24 NVR Inc Q3 2023 Results BMO

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=78603&p=irol-IRHome, https://twitter.com/NVHomes1979

Contacts: Curt McKay, NVR Inc Investor Relations, ir@nvrinc.com, 1 703 956 4000

