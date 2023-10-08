Two wounded in shooting on Bowie State University campus in Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people were shot and wounded on the Bowie State University campus in Maryland, authorities said. Campus…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people were shot and wounded on the Bowie State University campus in Maryland, authorities said.

Campus police received a report of shots fired at 11:45 p.m. Saturday near the university’s Center for Business and Graduate Studies, the school said in a statement. The two wounded people were taken to a hospital for treatment.

State troopers responded to the shooting report, State Police Superintendent Col. Roland Butler said at a news conference Sunday. They were assisting the university with security during homecoming weekend.

Two 19-year-old men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators recovered one weapon. Police described the shooting as isolated and said that investigators believe there is no threat to others.

Upon the shooting, campus police halted vehicle traffic and ordered a shelter-in-place that was lifted around 3 a.m., university Police Chief Mark Cummings said.

The shootings on the campus east of Washington, D.C., come days after at least two people opened fire during a dispute at Morgan State University in Baltimore, wounding five people, including four students at that school.

