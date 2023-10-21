PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 49, Ridgeview 14 Albemarle 34, Charlottesville 6 Alleghany 58, Patrick County 13 Altavista 48, Parry McCluer 8…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 49, Ridgeview 14

Albemarle 34, Charlottesville 6

Alleghany 58, Patrick County 13

Altavista 48, Parry McCluer 8

Appomattox 47, William Campbell 17

Bath County 62, Craig County 3

Battlefield 59, Osbourn Park 0

Bayside 6, Ocean Lakes 0

Benedictine 49, Mt Zion, Md. 12

Brentsville 56, Fauquier 0

Briar Woods 34, Lightridge 20

Brunswick Academy 55, Lee Christian, N.C. 0

Buckingham County 47, Prince Edward County 6

Central of Lunenburg 48, Cumberland 6

Chantilly 37, Centreville 14

Chatham 42, Dan River 18

Churchland 36, Lake Taylor 24

Clover Hill 21, Richmond 0

Colonial Forge 35, Brooke Point 14

Deep Creek 21, Great Bridge 7

Douglas Freeman 32, Mills Godwin 7

Edison 56, Justice High School 0

Essex 52, Colonial Beach 8

Fairfax 36, James Robinson 14

Flint Hill 28, Collegiate-Richmond 7

Frank Cox 31, First Colonial 11

Freedom 65, Potomac 0

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 28, St. Michael Catholic 21

GW-Danville 69, Halifax County 14

Gainesville 20, Osbourn 8

Galax 42, Richlands 7

Gar-Field 27, C.D. Hylton 7

Gate City 25, John Battle 13

George Wythe 55, Fort Chiswell 38

Glen Allen 42, Deep Run 0

Glenvar 52, James River 7

Grafton 16, Tabb 13

Graham 52, Pulaski County 24

Grayson County 49, Auburn 13

Green Run 54, Salem-Va. Beach 7

Greenbrier Christian 47, Quantico 0

Greensville County 42, Windsor 7

Gretna 55, Nelson County 7

Hanover 30, Henrico 7

Heritage (Lynchburg) 56, Liberty-Bedford 0

Heritage 47, Gloucester 19

Herndon 31, George Marshall 28

Hickory 35, Lakeland 0

Hidden Valley 30, Blacksburg 6

Honaker 26, Patrick Henry 18

Hopewell 39, Meadowbrook 8

Indian River 43, Western Branch 6

Isle of Wight Academy 29, Middlesex 0

J.I. Burton 46, Castlewood 28

James River 13, Midlothian 12

Jefferson Forest 38, Brookville 14

John Champe 64, Park View-Sterling 7

John Handley 49, Liberty-Bealeton 21

K&Q Central 80, Charles City County High School 22

Kettle Run 57, Warren County 8

King George 28, Eastern View 16

King William 42, Mechanicsville High School 14

King’s Fork High School 21, Oscar Smith 19

Lafayette 61, Jamestown 0

Lake Braddock 41, West Springfield 37

Landstown 14, Kellam 7

Lee High 24, Central – Wise 7

Liberty Christian 35, E.C. Glass 13

Lord Botetourt 14, William Fleming 13

Loudoun Valley 28, Heritage 14

Louisa 38, Fluvanna 27

Madison County 69, Page County 20

Magna Vista 27, Bassett 10

Manassas Park 21, TJ-Alexandria 20

Manchester 22, Lloyd Bird 7

Marion 21, Grundy 16

Massaponax 28, North Stafford 20

Matoaca 46, Petersburg 0

Maury 85, Norview 0

Mecklenburg County 22, Tunstall 8

Millbrook 19, Sherando 0

Monticello 35, Western Albemarle 0

Mount Vernon 48, Annandale 14

Mountain View 14, Patriot 13

Nandua 50, Arcadia 16

Nansemond River 43, Grassfield 12

Nansemond-Suffolk 44, Norfolk Christian School 0

Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 6

North Cross def. Fishburne Military, forfeit

Patrick Henry 30, Christiansburg 21

Poquoson 54, New Kent 3

Potomac Falls 35, Riverside 21

Powhatan 23, Monacan 20

Radford 46, Floyd County 0

Rappahannock 20, Lancaster 14

River View, W.Va. 47, Twin Valley 8

Riverbend 34, Stafford 8

Riverheads 28, Stuarts Draft 3

Roanoke Catholic 28, Hargrave Military 20

Rural Retreat 47, Northwood 6

Rustburg 59, Amherst County 34

Salem 51, Cave Spring 3

Skyline 34, Meridian High School 20

South County 56, W.T. Woodson 13

South Lakes 12, James Madison 7

Southampton 57, Surry County 14

Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 6

Spotsylvania 32, James Monroe 6

St. Annes-Belfield 45, Catholic 0

St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49, St. John Paul the Great 6

Staunton 40, Buffalo Gap 0

Staunton River 42, Northside 14

Stone Bridge 43, Independence 10

Strasburg 38, Clarke County 12

Sussex Central 36, Franklin 8

Tallwood 60, Princess Anne 20

Tolsia, W.Va. 44, Hurley 14

Tuscarora 49, Dominion 6

Varina 41, Atlee 3

Virginia High 61, Jenkins, Ky. 14

Warhill 63, Smithfield 26

Warwick 36, Hampton 0

Washington-Liberty 21, McLean 7

Westfield 50, Oakton 13

William Byrd 18, Franklin County 10

William Monroe 39, East Rockingham 25

Wilson Memorial 35, Waynesboro 28

Woodbridge 21, Colgan 20

Woodgrove 44, Broad Run 14

Woodstock Central 54, Luray 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

