PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 49, Ridgeview 14
Albemarle 34, Charlottesville 6
Alleghany 58, Patrick County 13
Altavista 48, Parry McCluer 8
Appomattox 47, William Campbell 17
Bath County 62, Craig County 3
Battlefield 59, Osbourn Park 0
Bayside 6, Ocean Lakes 0
Benedictine 49, Mt Zion, Md. 12
Brentsville 56, Fauquier 0
Briar Woods 34, Lightridge 20
Brunswick Academy 55, Lee Christian, N.C. 0
Buckingham County 47, Prince Edward County 6
Central of Lunenburg 48, Cumberland 6
Chantilly 37, Centreville 14
Chatham 42, Dan River 18
Churchland 36, Lake Taylor 24
Clover Hill 21, Richmond 0
Colonial Forge 35, Brooke Point 14
Deep Creek 21, Great Bridge 7
Douglas Freeman 32, Mills Godwin 7
Edison 56, Justice High School 0
Essex 52, Colonial Beach 8
Fairfax 36, James Robinson 14
Flint Hill 28, Collegiate-Richmond 7
Frank Cox 31, First Colonial 11
Freedom 65, Potomac 0
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 28, St. Michael Catholic 21
GW-Danville 69, Halifax County 14
Gainesville 20, Osbourn 8
Galax 42, Richlands 7
Gar-Field 27, C.D. Hylton 7
Gate City 25, John Battle 13
George Wythe 55, Fort Chiswell 38
Glen Allen 42, Deep Run 0
Glenvar 52, James River 7
Grafton 16, Tabb 13
Graham 52, Pulaski County 24
Grayson County 49, Auburn 13
Green Run 54, Salem-Va. Beach 7
Greenbrier Christian 47, Quantico 0
Greensville County 42, Windsor 7
Gretna 55, Nelson County 7
Hanover 30, Henrico 7
Heritage (Lynchburg) 56, Liberty-Bedford 0
Heritage 47, Gloucester 19
Herndon 31, George Marshall 28
Hickory 35, Lakeland 0
Hidden Valley 30, Blacksburg 6
Honaker 26, Patrick Henry 18
Hopewell 39, Meadowbrook 8
Indian River 43, Western Branch 6
Isle of Wight Academy 29, Middlesex 0
J.I. Burton 46, Castlewood 28
James River 13, Midlothian 12
Jefferson Forest 38, Brookville 14
John Champe 64, Park View-Sterling 7
John Handley 49, Liberty-Bealeton 21
K&Q Central 80, Charles City County High School 22
Kettle Run 57, Warren County 8
King George 28, Eastern View 16
King William 42, Mechanicsville High School 14
King’s Fork High School 21, Oscar Smith 19
Lafayette 61, Jamestown 0
Lake Braddock 41, West Springfield 37
Landstown 14, Kellam 7
Lee High 24, Central – Wise 7
Liberty Christian 35, E.C. Glass 13
Lord Botetourt 14, William Fleming 13
Loudoun Valley 28, Heritage 14
Louisa 38, Fluvanna 27
Madison County 69, Page County 20
Magna Vista 27, Bassett 10
Manassas Park 21, TJ-Alexandria 20
Manchester 22, Lloyd Bird 7
Marion 21, Grundy 16
Massaponax 28, North Stafford 20
Matoaca 46, Petersburg 0
Maury 85, Norview 0
Mecklenburg County 22, Tunstall 8
Millbrook 19, Sherando 0
Monticello 35, Western Albemarle 0
Mount Vernon 48, Annandale 14
Mountain View 14, Patriot 13
Nandua 50, Arcadia 16
Nansemond River 43, Grassfield 12
Nansemond-Suffolk 44, Norfolk Christian School 0
Narrows 60, Eastern Montgomery 6
North Cross def. Fishburne Military, forfeit
Patrick Henry 30, Christiansburg 21
Poquoson 54, New Kent 3
Potomac Falls 35, Riverside 21
Powhatan 23, Monacan 20
Radford 46, Floyd County 0
Rappahannock 20, Lancaster 14
River View, W.Va. 47, Twin Valley 8
Riverbend 34, Stafford 8
Riverheads 28, Stuarts Draft 3
Roanoke Catholic 28, Hargrave Military 20
Rural Retreat 47, Northwood 6
Rustburg 59, Amherst County 34
Salem 51, Cave Spring 3
Skyline 34, Meridian High School 20
South County 56, W.T. Woodson 13
South Lakes 12, James Madison 7
Southampton 57, Surry County 14
Spotswood 64, Rockbridge County 6
Spotsylvania 32, James Monroe 6
St. Annes-Belfield 45, Catholic 0
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49, St. John Paul the Great 6
Staunton 40, Buffalo Gap 0
Staunton River 42, Northside 14
Stone Bridge 43, Independence 10
Strasburg 38, Clarke County 12
Sussex Central 36, Franklin 8
Tallwood 60, Princess Anne 20
Tolsia, W.Va. 44, Hurley 14
Tuscarora 49, Dominion 6
Varina 41, Atlee 3
Virginia High 61, Jenkins, Ky. 14
Warhill 63, Smithfield 26
Warwick 36, Hampton 0
Washington-Liberty 21, McLean 7
Westfield 50, Oakton 13
William Byrd 18, Franklin County 10
William Monroe 39, East Rockingham 25
Wilson Memorial 35, Waynesboro 28
Woodbridge 21, Colgan 20
Woodgrove 44, Broad Run 14
Woodstock Central 54, Luray 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.