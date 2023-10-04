VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
4 people, including 2 students, shot near Atlanta college campus

The Associated Press

October 29, 2023, 1:28 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Four people, two of them students, were shot Sunday near Georgia State University’s Atlanta campus.

Authorities said three of the victims were in stable condition and one was in critical condition. Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups. They did not reveal whether they had arrested anyone or identified any suspects.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. near a RaceTrac gas station. It’s the same gas station where another Georgia State student died in a December 2022 shooting. A different man was also shot there in April, WXIA-TV reported.

In a statement Sunday, university officials confirmed that two students were among those injured in the shooting. They also pledged to increase patrols in the area and work with police to secure the areas surrounding the campus, which is located in downtown Atlanta.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

