Search for man who police say shot deputy and another person closes schools in South Carolina

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A search for a man who investigators say shot two people, including a sheriff’s deputy, along the South Carolina coast stretched into a second day and led officials to close several schools Thursday.

Deputies have been looking for Ernest Robert Burbage III on Johns Island since about noon Wednesday, when he started firing shots randomly, hitting a passenger in a passing vehicle, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said.

Burbage fired on members of a SWAT team as they got out of an armored vehicle late Wednesday and one of the shots struck the deputy who was driving it in the head, Graziano said.

Charleston County Master Deputy James Gilbreath was alert and conscious at the hospital and would likely be released Thursday, the sheriff said.

Deputies asked people on Johns Island to stay in their homes and report if they see something out of place in storage sheds, boats or other places someone could hide.

Officers have not seen Burbage since early Thursday, but they also have no evidence he might have left Johns Island, Graziano said.

“He’s probably really sweaty and really tired right now,” the sheriff said.

A high school, middle school and three elementary schools in the area were closed before students arrived Thursday morning because of concerns about safety, including students on school buses, Charleston County School District officials said.

The park surrounding Johns Island’s Angel Oak, a tree up to 400 years old that is the largest oak east of the Mississippi River, was also closed as the search for Burbage continued.

