Ohio college hockey coach put on leave and 3 players suspended amid hazing investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green State University has put hockey team head coach Ty Eigner on administrative leave and put three players on interim suspension as it investigates a report of alleged hazing at an off-campus event involving players on the team.

The Ohio school made the announcement in a statement posted on its website Monday but did not name the three players nor specify any details about the alleged hazing. The school said it immediately notified law enforcement and initiated its own investigation upon receiving the report.

The school said assistant coach Curtis Carr will take over for Eigner as interim coach effective immediately, and William Switaj, the school’s director of club sports, will serve in an interim advisory capacity.

A telephone number for Eigner could not be located Monday.

