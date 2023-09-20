Live Radio
Boston College suspends swimming and diving program after school determines hazing took place

The Associated Press

September 20, 2023, 3:55 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College says its men’s and women’s swimming and diving program has been placed on indefinite suspension after university administrators determined hazing had taken place within the program.

The school released a one-paragraph statement on Wednesday and didn’t provide any further information.

“The University does not — and will not — tolerate hazing in any form,” the statement said. “During the suspension, all Swimming and Diving student-athletes will continue to have access to academic and medical resources provided to all Boston College student-athletes.”

The school’s action comes three months after Katey Stone, the longtime women’s hockey coach at nearby Harvard, retired amid allegations by players that she engaged in abuses and other misconduct during her nearly 30-year tenure.

