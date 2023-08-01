Transgender former student sues Missouri school for making her use boys’ bathrooms

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — A transgender former student sued a Missouri school district on Monday for forcing her to…

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — A transgender former student sued a Missouri school district on Monday for forcing her to use the boys’ bathrooms or the high school’s only single-stall bathroom.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri sued Platte County R-3 School District on behalf of the transgender female former student, identified in the lawsuit only as R.F.

The former student received detention twice for using the girls’ restroom, according to the lawsuit. She said a male classmate harassed her and threatened her with rape when she used the boys’ bathroom.

The lawsuit argues the school violated her rights by requiring her to use the bathroom that aligned with her sex assigned at birth or the school’s single-stall gender-neutral bathroom.

“Forcing transgender students to use the bathroom or locker room that matches their sex designated at birth is not only discrimination but dangerous and causes serious harm to Missouri’s youth,” said Gillian Wilcox, deputy director of litigation at the ACLU of Missouri, in a statement. “Both through the constitution and by statute the government, a school in this case, is prohibited from discriminating against the people it is supposed to protect on the basis of either their sex or disability.”

Superintendent Jay Harris said in a statement that the district is “in the early stages of evaluating the legal claims” but plans to provide more information soon.

“The District’s focus is, and has always been, providing a safe and caring environment for all students,” Harris said.

