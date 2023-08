RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House votes to override veto of bill banning transgender girls from girls’ sports teams…

Listen now to WTOP News

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina House votes to override veto of bill banning transgender girls from girls’ sports teams through college.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.