Live Radio
Home » Education News » Michigan State to cancel…

Michigan State to cancel classes on anniversary of mass shooting

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 11:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University officials plan to cancel classes on the first anniversary of a mass shooting on campus.

The university announced Tuesday that classes will be canceled on Feb. 13, WJBK-TV reported. Interim President Teresa Woodruff said the university will remain open that day and a remembrance event will be held. Classes will resume on Feb. 14.

Anthony McRae opened fire at Berkey Hall and the MSU Union on Feb. 13, 2023. Three students — Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner — were killed. Five other students were wounded.

McRae had no connection to the victims or to the university, investigators have said. He killed himself the night of the shootings after police confronted him. Investigators said in April they were unable to determine any conclusive motive for the campus shootings.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up