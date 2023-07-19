Live Radio
Correction: Hunger-College Students story

Correction: Hunger-College Students story

The Associated Press

July 19, 2023, 1:13 PM

Hunger College Students Georgetown University's Hoya Hub on-campus food pantry offers an assortment of food and household supplies for students in need, Friday, June 9, 2023 in Washington. At Georgetown University, the donor-funded pantry is a locked room with shelves of food and toiletries and a refrigerator for perishables. Any students who request help are given the code to unlock the door and can essentially come and go as they need. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
(1/10)

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published July 16, 2023, about college students struggling with hunger who now face the potential loss of food stamp benefits that were boosted during the pandemic, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of a student at Lehman College in New York. The student’s name is Jessilyn Morales, not Jessalyn Morales.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

