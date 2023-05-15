Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, May. 15. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, May. 15.

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 15 9:00 AM Virginia House Democrats hold press conference – Virginia House Democratic Leader Don Scott and Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke discuss ‘Virginia Republicans’ new attempt to undermine our democracy and voting rights’ via press conference

Location: Division of Legislative Automated Systems, Pocahontas Building, 900 E Main St W528, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vahousedems.org, https://twitter.com/VAHouseDems

Contacts: Grant Fox, Virginia House Democrats, grant@vasenatedems.com, 1 301 461 5435

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 15 12:00 PM Dem Sen. Tim Kaine and Deputy Education Secretary Marten tour CodeRVA high school – Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten and Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine tour CodeRVA Regional High School to learn how the school is preparing students for college and careers in computer science and coding, and hold roundtable discussion with students, as part of the ‘Raise the Bar: Lead the World’ tour

Location: CodeRVA Regional High School, 1405 Cummings Drive Suite 10, 2601 Durham Street, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.ed.gov/index.jhtml, https://twitter.com/usedgov

Contacts: Department of Education press, press@ed.gov, 1 202 401 1576

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 15 6:30 PM Virginia Department of Transportation hosts informational meeting of Route 1 improvements

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Mike Murphy, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1 703 638 8547

NEW EVENT: Monday, May. 15 6:30 PM Lynchburg Police Department hosts Central Virginia Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Service

Location: Monument Terrace, 313 9th St, Lynchburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.lynchburgva.gov, https://twitter.com/lynchburggov

Contacts: Kylie Kidd, City of Lynchburg, Kylie.Kidd@lynchburgva.gov, 1 434 455 6104

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, May. 16 11:00 AM Virginia Military Institute graduation – Virginia Military Institute Class of 2023 graduation exercises, with remarks from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin

Location: Cameron Hall – Virginia Military Institute, 401 N Main St, Lexington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vmi.edu, https://twitter.com/vmi1839

Contacts: Col. William Wyatt, VMI Director of Communications and Marketing, wyattwj@vmi.edu, 1 540 464 7170

Tuesday, May. 16 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, May. 16 6:00 PM Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting

Location: 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

Tuesday, May. 16 – Thursday, May. 18 Roadway Safety Forum

Location: Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N 3rd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.atssa.com/Events/Roadway-Safety-Forum, https://twitter.com/ATSSAHQ

Contacts: ATSSA, customerservice@atssa.com, 1 540 368 1701

Wednesday, May. 17 – Thursday, May. 18 Extractables & Leachables USA conference

Location: The Westin Arlington Gateway, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.eandl-conference.com/extractables-and-leachables-usa, https://twitter.com/WeAreSmithers

Contacts: Smithers, info@smithers.com

