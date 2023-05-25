Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, May. 25. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 7:10 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore appears live on MSNBC’s Morning Joe (7:10 AM EDT), delivers remarks at the National Heritage Area Piscataway Park site launch, Piscataway Park, 3400 Bryan Point Rd, Accokeek, MD (11:30 AM EDT), delivers remarks at the 2023 Reagan Institute’s Summit on Education, 850 16th St. NW, Washington, DC (2:30 PM EDT), and delivers remarks at the Greater Baltimore Committee reception, 2455 House Street, 4th Floor, Baltimore, MD (4:15 PM EDT)

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 9:00 AM Johns Hopkins University Commencement Ceremony

Location: Homewood Field, 111 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 9:00 AM Montgomery County Council meeting

Location: Montgomery County Council Office Building, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 9:00 AM Dem Rep. Steny Hoyer discusses infrastructure – Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer attends Semafor American Infrastructure Summit and discusses the work of the Regional Leadership Council and House Democrats’ efforts to amplify the Investing in America agenda

Location: Gallup, 901 F St NW, Washington, DC

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 10:00 AM Delaware Gov. Carney attends school topping out ceremony – Delaware Governor John Carney, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and Christina school district leaders attend a ‘topping out’ ceremony for new Bancroft School

Location: The Bancroft School, 700 N Lombard St, Wilmington, DE

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 10:00 AM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares delivers National Child ID Kits to Metz Middle School students

Location: Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Rd, Manassas, VA

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 11:00 AM 2023 Atlantic hurricane season forecast released – National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issues its initial outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, via news conference. Outlook explains how many named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes (Category 3, 4, or 5) are expected during the six-month season, which starts 1 Jun. Speakers include Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves, NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad, National Centers for Environmental Prediction Director Mike Farrar, and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell

Location: 5830 University Research Ct, College Park, MD

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 12:00 PM Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich hosts 24th annual Recycling Achievement Awards

Location: Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, 5701 Marinelli Rd, North Bethesda, MD

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 12:00 PM Maryland AG Brown announces indictments of contraband conspiracies – Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown and law enforcement partners announce the indictments of 15 people for their role in three separate and complex contraband smuggling conspiracies

Location: Roxbury Correctional Institution, 18701 Roxbury Rd, Hagerstown, MD

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 12:00 PM DC FEMS provides free CPR lessons – DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services offer free CPR certification to 40 citizens at the PR Harris Educational Center and hold lessons teaching students from Statesman High School hands-on CPR

Location: The Community College of DC PR Harris Educational Center, 4600 Livingston Rd SE, Washington, DC

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 4:00 PM Wilmington Police Department hosts monthly community resource fair

Location: Helen Chambers Park, 709 W 6th St, Wilmington, DE

NEW EVENT: Thursday, May. 25 6:30 PM Wilmington City Councilmember Darby holds town hall meeting – Wilmington City Councilmember Shané Darby holds town hall on supporting pathways to creating good-paying constructions job

Location: Police Athletic League Of Wilmington, 3707 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Thursday, May. 25 Maryland Partners for Justice Conference – Maryland Partners for Justice Conference for legal services program staff, the public and private bar, members of the judiciary, human services agencies, elected officials, and others to discuss critical issues facing the poor and underrepresented in the state

Location: The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD

Thursday, May. 25 – Monday, May. 29 Annual TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp – TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp for Young Survivors, bringing together survivors from across the nation and leading professionals in the grief and trauma field for healing workshops and activities during Memorial Day weekend

Location: Crystal Gateway Marriott, 1700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Arlington, VA

UPDATED EVENT: Friday, May. 26 10:00 AM Defense Secretary Austin keynotes U.S. Naval Academy graduation – U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2023 Graduation, with keynote remarks from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III

Location: United States Naval Academy, 121 Blake Rd, Annapolis, MD

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, May. 27 9:30 AM University of Delaware Commencement ceremony – University of Delaware Commencement ceremony, featuring commencement address by Mae Jemison, the first African American woman in space

Location: Delaware Stadium, 625 S College Ave, Newark, DE

UPDATED EVENT: Saturday, May. 27 10:15 AM Open dress rehearsals for PBS National Memorial Day Concert – Open dress rehearsals for the annual PBS National Memorial Day Concert, which will be broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol tomorrow

Location: U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

NEW EVENT: Saturday, May. 27 – Sunday, May. 28 Maryland Zoo hosts ‘Brew at the Zoo’ festival

Location: The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, 1 Safari Pl, Baltimore, MD

