Kentucky high school football player dies after head injury

The Associated Press

April 4, 2023, 12:54 PM

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky high school football player who suffered a head injury during a scrimmage last week has died.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association said Monday in a statement on Facebook that it joined family, friends and teammates in mourning the loss of Pulaski County High School varsity football player Andrew Dodson.

“No words can explain, justify or rationalize tragedies such as these,” the association wrote.

Alan Dodson told the Lexington Herald-Leader that his son was running the ball during his team’s spring game when he was tackled by a teammate.

“It was not a violent hit or helmet-to-helmet. It was a simple, clean tackle,” Alan Dodson said. “His head hit the turf, and Andrew suffered blunt-force trauma to the brain.”

Andrew Dodson played tight end and defensive end for the Maroons during his junior season, WKYT reported.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

