Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= OSAA State Championship= Class 4A= First Round= Astoria 69, Mazama 39 Henley 61, Scappoose 53 Class 3A=…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 4A=

First Round=

Astoria 69, Mazama 39

Henley 61, Scappoose 53

Class 3A=

Championship=

Banks 47, Corbett 38

Third Place=

Sutherlin 46, Santiam Christian 31

Fourth Place=

Amity 42, Pleasant Hill 27

Class 2A=

Championship=

Gervais 37, Stanfield 21

Third Place=

Central Linn 48, Monroe 31

Fourth Place=

Salem Academy 40, Colton 35

Class 1A=

Championship=

Damascus Christian 35, Crane 33

Third Place=

Nixyaawii 59, Rogue Valley Adventist 33

Fourth Place=

Jordan Valley 43, North Douglas 41

