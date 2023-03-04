Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 4A=
First Round=
Astoria 69, Mazama 39
Henley 61, Scappoose 53
Class 3A=
Championship=
Banks 47, Corbett 38
Third Place=
Sutherlin 46, Santiam Christian 31
Fourth Place=
Amity 42, Pleasant Hill 27
Class 2A=
Championship=
Gervais 37, Stanfield 21
Third Place=
Central Linn 48, Monroe 31
Fourth Place=
Salem Academy 40, Colton 35
Class 1A=
Championship=
Damascus Christian 35, Crane 33
Third Place=
Nixyaawii 59, Rogue Valley Adventist 33
Fourth Place=
Jordan Valley 43, North Douglas 41
