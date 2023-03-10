GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= OSAA State Championship= Class 6A= Semifinal= Clackamas 39, Jesuit 34 Class 5A= Third Place= La Salle 55,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA State Championship=

Class 6A=

Semifinal=

Clackamas 39, Jesuit 34

Class 5A=

Third Place=

La Salle 55, Crater 50

Fourth Place=

Silverton 40, Putnam 34

Class 4A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Henley 81, Madras 77

Philomath 57, Crook County 37

Semifinal=

Baker 45, Marshfield 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

