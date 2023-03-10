GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA State Championship=
Class 6A=
Semifinal=
Clackamas 39, Jesuit 34
Class 5A=
Third Place=
La Salle 55, Crater 50
Fourth Place=
Silverton 40, Putnam 34
Class 4A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Henley 81, Madras 77
Philomath 57, Crook County 37
Semifinal=
Baker 45, Marshfield 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
