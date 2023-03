DENVER (AP) — Coroner’s office confirms body found near abandoned car was 17-year-old student accused of Denver high school shooting.

Listen now to WTOP News

DENVER (AP) — Coroner’s office confirms body found near abandoned car was 17-year-old student accused of Denver high school shooting.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.