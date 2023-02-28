Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VPA Playoffs= Division 1= First Round= Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 54, Colchester 53 Rutland 60,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VPA Playoffs=

Division 1=

First Round=

Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 54, Colchester 53

Rutland 60, Essex 37

South Burlington 55, Mount Anthony Union 43

Division 2=

First Round=

Fair Haven Union 65, Missisquoi Valley Union 41

Hartford 61, Otter Valley Union 41

Harwood Union 62, Middlebury Union 51

Montpelier 95, Milton 48

Mount St. Joseph Academy 56, Enosburg Falls 36

Spaulding 88, Lamoille Union 45

Division 3=

First Round=

Hazen Union 91, Stowe 27

Vergennes Union 61, Peoples Academy 46

White River Valley 73, Bellows Free Academy of Fairfax 41

Division 4=

First Round=

Arlington Memorial 63, Grace Christian 47

Blue Mountain Union 63, Williamstown 47

Leland & Gray Union 62, Poultney 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.