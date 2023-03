Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Class 1A District 4= Elma 78, Eatonville 69 King’s Way Christian School 66, Hoquiam 52 Loser Out=…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A District 4=

Elma 78, Eatonville 69

King’s Way Christian School 66, Hoquiam 52

Loser Out=

La Center 49, Tenino 45

Seton Catholic 73, Castle Rock 38

Class 1A Emerald Sound=

Overlake School 58, Seattle Academy 55

Loser Out=

Sultan 53, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 50

Summit Sierra 42, Bear Creek School 36

Class 1B District 1/2/3=

Lummi 81, Crescent 26

Mount Vernon Christian 59, Muckleshoot Tribal School 50

Neah Bay 81, Orcas Island 67

Summit Classical Christian 56, Sound Christian 51

Class 1B District 4=

Columbia Adventist Academy 60, Taholah 40

Mossyrock 78, Naselle 45

Class 2A District 1=

Anacortes 52, Lakewood 49

Sehome 46, Lynden 44

Loser Out=

Archbishop Murphy 63, Cedarcrest 61

Squalicum 60, Burlington-Edison 56

Class 2A District 4=

Mark Morris 79, Black Hills 45

R.A. Long 64, Tumwater 56

Loser Out=

Ridgefield 62, W. F. West 52

Woodland 63, Columbia River 59

Class 2A District 8=

Loser Out=

West Valley (Spokane) 59, Clarkston 57

Class 2B District 1/2=

Coupeville 64, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 26

La Conner 57, Auburn Adventist Academy 53

Class 3A District 2=

Garfield 75, Liberty 43

O’Dea 74, Rainier Beach 58

Class 3A District 8=

Mt. Spokane 83, Walla Walla 53

Class 4A District 1/2=

Loser Out=

Jackson 85, North Creek 64

Class 4A District 6=

Loser Out=

Eastmont 70, Wenatchee 57

Sunnyside 72, Moses Lake 52

Class 4A District 8=

Chiawana 69, Richland 66

Gonzaga Prep 69, Kamiakin 56

Loser Out=

Hanford 70, Central Valley 61

Lewis and Clark 67, Pasco 25

___

