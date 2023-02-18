Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop O’Connell 70, Dematha, Md. 69 Blue Ridge Christian 40, Ridgeview Christian 39 Blue Ridge School 76,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop O’Connell 70, Dematha, Md. 69

Blue Ridge Christian 40, Ridgeview Christian 39

Blue Ridge School 76, The Covenant School 39

George Wythe-Wytheville 55, Auburn 52

Grayson County 53, Bland County 32

Hargrave Military 98, Carlisle 62

Marion 76, Richlands 71

Regents 51, Grace Christian 43

Temple Christian 64, Faith Christian-Roanoke 61

Williamsburg Christian Academy 73, King Abdullah 72

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

