Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Ada 77, Vanlue 55 Chardon 95, Beachwood 77 Lima Cent. Cath. 67, Defiance 58 Newark Licking Valley…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 77, Vanlue 55

Chardon 95, Beachwood 77

Lima Cent. Cath. 67, Defiance 58

Newark Licking Valley 57, Cols. KIPP 51

Painesville Riverside 80, Painesville Harvey 66

STVM 62, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52

Van Wert 66, Convoy Crestview 47

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Cin. Princeton 61, Trenton Edgewood 24

Cin. Western Hills 68, Mt. Orab Western Brown 63

Kettering Fairmont 70, W. Carrollton 41

Kings Mills Kings 72, Morrow Little Miami 66

Piqua 59, Springboro 54

Division II=

Region 7=

Circleville 56, Waverly 47

Circleville Logan Elm 41, Greenfield McClain 31

Jackson 67, Bidwell River Valley 35

Region 8=

Bellefontaine 46, Spring. Shawnee 37

Bishop Fenwick 67, Bethel-Tate 33

Cin. Hughes 56, Cin. Indian Hill 52

Cin. McNicholas 48, Cin. Mt. Healthy 43

Day. Carroll 73, Middletown Madison Senior 44

Day. Chaminade Julienne 87, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 24

Day. Meadowdale 72, St. Paris Graham 35

Day. Ponitz Tech. 95, Tipp City Bethel 40

Reading 43, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 40

Tipp City Tippecanoe 65, New Carlisle Tecumseh 45

Urbana 53, Spring. Kenton Ridge 37

Division IV=

Region 16=

Ansonia 77, Bradford 62

Cedarville 88, Day. Jefferson 23

Cin. Christian 62, Lockland 52

Cin. College Prep. 62, RULH 51

Fayetteville-Perry 58, Miami Valley Christian Academy 44

Jackson Center 48, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 17

Legacy Christian 42, Yellow Springs 29

Spring. Cath. Cent. 53, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 36

