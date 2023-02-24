GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= WIAA Playoffs Regional Second Round= Division 1= Section 1= Eau Claire Memorial 64, Appleton North 58 Hortonville…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA Playoffs Regional Second Round=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Eau Claire Memorial 64, Appleton North 58

Hortonville 73, Oshkosh North 38

Hudson 69, Eau Claire North 62

Marshfield 65, Holmen 41

Neenah 81, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 36

Stevens Point 58, Oshkosh West 46

Superior 78, Appleton West 53

Wausau West 73, Appleton East 70

Section 2=

Fond du Lac 64, Bay Port 59

Germantown 74, Sheboygan South 26

Hartford Union 98, Milwaukee King 59

Homestead 74, Manitowoc Lincoln 45

Kaukauna 69, Green Bay Preble 51

Kimberly 53, Sheboygan North 43

Menomonee Falls 52, Green Bay Southwest 45

Milwaukee DSHA 44, De Pere 42

Section 3=

Arrowhead 74, Madison West 14

Brookfield East 79, West Allis Central 31

Hamilton 61, Middleton 48

Oconomowoc 76, Madison La Follette 43

Oregon 68, Brookfield Central 54

Sun Prairie West 58, Sun Prairie 38

Verona Area 86, Madison Memorial 36

Waunakee 92, Madison East 69

Section 4=

Badger 78, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 33

Franklin 86, Beloit Memorial 47

Janesville Craig 73, Mukwonago 56

Kenosha Bradford 65, Racine Case 39

Kenosha Indian Trail 96, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts 24

Kenosha Indian Trail 96, Milwaukee Pulaski/Arts/Carmen South 21

Kettle Moraine 88, Racine Horlick 28

Muskego 62, Kenosha Tremper 21

Oak Creek 70, Janesville Parker 19

Division 2=

Section 1=

La Crosse Central 60, River Falls 48

Lakeland 89, Wausau East 38

Menomonie 56, Hayward 31

Merrill 56, Antigo 32

Mosinee 60, Shawano 59

New London 62, Rhinelander 49

Rice Lake 62, Onalaska 50

Tomah 66, New Richmond 37

Section 2=

Beaver Dam 84, Nicolet 48

Cedarburg 74, West Bend East 62

Fox Valley Lutheran 48, Ashwaubenon 38

Grafton 60, Slinger 51

Menasha 53, Marinette 33

Notre Dame 94, Plymouth 19

Watertown 55, Port Washington 36

West De Pere 62, Luxemburg-Casco 22

Section 3=

DeForest 57, Sauk Prairie 54

Delavan-Darien 53, Burlington 41

Elkhorn Area 40, Westosha Central 36

McFarland 71, Stoughton 66

Monona Grove 62, Mount Horeb 20

Reedsburg Area 52, Baraboo 44

Union Grove 86, Fort Atkinson 31

Waukesha West 75, Waterford 42

Section 4=

Martin Luther 66, Milw. Bay View 12

New Berlin Eisenhower 50, Greenfield 42

Pewaukee 81, Greendale 40

Pius XI Catholic 75, Milwaukee Washington/Fuller Collegiate 20

Shorewood 66, Whitefish Bay 57

Wauwatosa East 48, Wauwatosa West 36

Whitnall 60, New Berlin West 57

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Milwaukee Lutheran 49

Division 3=

Section 1=

Altoona 51, Adams-Friendship 28

Amery 59, Northwestern 57

Elk Mound 71, Stanley-Boyd 37

Prescott 72, Bloomer 44

Somerset 62, Osceola 51

St. Croix Falls 56, Saint Croix Central 46

West Salem 69, Arcadia 47

Wisconsin Dells 63, Mauston 34

Section 2=

Denmark 55, Kewaskum 33

Freedom 66, Northland Pines 16

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Kiel 40

Oostburg 72, Lomira 42

Peshtigo 55, Clintonville 52

Sheboygan Falls 47, Brillion 42

Wrightstown 62, Oconto Falls 45

Xavier 62, Amherst 31

Section 3=

Columbus 46, Brodhead 42

Edgerton 46, Evansville 33

Lake Mills 57, Ripon 39

Lakeside Lutheran 55, Wautoma 46

Omro 51, Lake Country Lutheran 31

Platteville 50, Edgewood 48

Prairie du Chien 47, Dodgeville 32

Waupun 72, Winneconne 39

Section 4=

Brookfield Academy 89, Milwaukee North 28

Brown Deer 82, University School of Milwaukee 76

Dominican 63, Milwaukee School of Languages 37

Jefferson 76, Saint Francis 39

Milwaukee Academy of Science 75, Catholic Memorial 54

Racine Lutheran 62, Whitewater 45

Saint Thomas More 69, Racine St. Catherine’s 52

Shoreland Lutheran 87, Augustine Prep 46

Division 4=

Section 1=

Cadott 65, Cameron 42

Colfax 46, Unity 29

Durand 46, Regis 43

Fall Creek 54, Augusta 36

Ladysmith 39, Grantsburg 28

Neillsville 49, Mondovi 33

Osseo-Fairchild 88, Abbotsford 63

Phillips 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 30

Section 2=

Auburndale 56, Marathon 37

Bonduel 46, Shiocton 35

Coleman 61, Kewaunee 43

Crandon 44, Algoma 31

Mishicot 67, Oconto 40

St. Mary Catholic 78, Princeton/Green Lake 24

Westfield Area 65, Manawa 23

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53, Stratford 26

Section 3=

Aquinas 58, Luther 35

Bangor 62, Melrose-Mindoro 38

Cuba City 81, Poynette 64

Darlington 44, Deerfield 33

Lancaster 49, River Ridge 39

Mineral Point 55, Cambridge 41

New Glarus 81, Marshall 49

Westby 37, Fennimore 27

Section 4=

Cedar Grove-Belgium 87, Kenosha Christian Life 39

Laconia 84, Valders 35

Living Word Lutheran 70, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 60

Randolph 70, Manitowoc Lutheran 31

Random Lake 64, Dodgeland 24

Sheboygan Area Luth. 58, Howards Grove 38

The Prairie School 89, Horicon 22

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 52, Pardeeville 39

Division 5=

Section 1=

Hurley 71, Winter 38

McDonell Central 65, Owen-Withee 34

New Auburn 36, Elmwood/Plum City 31

Prairie Farm 80, Gilman 50

Siren 61, Mellen 42

Solon Springs 48, Drummond 37

South Shore 67, Shell Lake 42

Turtle Lake 41, Clayton 28

Section 2=

Assumption 60, Pacelli 39

Athens 50, Columbus Catholic 31

Edgar 66, Newman Catholic 38

Iola-Scandinavia 57, Almond-Bancroft 50

Laona-Wabeno 70, Wausaukee 47

Lena 50, Florence 45

Niagara 44, Three Lakes 32

Sevastopol 61, Suring 34

Section 3=

Belmont 65, Potosi/Cassville 24

Blair-Taylor 74, Wonewoc-Center 24

Hillsboro 68, Alma/Pepin 27

Ithaca 63, Shullsburg 57

Kickapoo 60, La Farge/Youth Initiative 27

Lincoln 42, Cashton 25

Royall 62, Cochrane-Fountain City 53

Wauzeka-Steuben 69, Benton 49

Section 4=

Albany 72, Pecatonica 41

Barneveld 64, Wayland Academy 34

Fall River 46, Catholic Central 35

Lourdes Academy 53, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 43

Oakfield 57, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 40

Rio 55, Monticello 47

Sheboygan Christian 42, Hilbert 40

Wild Rose 68, Central Wisconsin Christian 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

