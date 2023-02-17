GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bellevue East 79, Elkhorn South 46 Bennington 45, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39 Columbus 51, Papillion-LaVista 38 Elkhorn…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue East 79, Elkhorn South 46

Bennington 45, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39

Columbus 51, Papillion-LaVista 38

Elkhorn North 77, Grand Island Northwest 33

Lincoln East 46, Papillion-LaVista South 40

Lincoln Southeast 59, Lincoln North Star 53

Lincoln Southwest 51, Kearney 44

Millard North 74, Bellevue West 62

Millard South 84, Omaha Marian 53

Millard West 59, Omaha Central 46

Omaha Burke 60, Grand Island 32

Omaha Mercy 50, Buena Vista 32

Omaha South 42, Omaha Northwest 30

Waverly 66, Beatrice 57

NSAA Playoffs=

Class C1 Final=

Subdistrict C1-1=

Syracuse 36, Falls City 20

Subdistrict C1-2=

Platteview 48, Ashland-Greenwood 40

Subdistrict C1-3=

Douglas County West 52, Omaha Roncalli 47

Subdistrict C1-9=

Adams Central 45, Minden 36

Class C2 Final=

Subdistrict C2-1=

Freeman 26, Wilber-Clatonia 22

Subdistrict C2-2=

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Nebraska City Lourdes 36

Subdistrict C2-7=

Cross County 46, Centennial 36

Subdistrict C2-8=

Sutton 37, Superior 35

Subdistrict C2-11=

Southern Valley 64, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33

Class D1 Final=

Subdistrict D1-1=

Johnson-Brock 43, Sterling 41

Subdistrict D1-6=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 33, Deshler 32

Class D2 Final=

Subdistrict D2-1=

Falls City Sacred Heart 40, Parkview Christian 27

Subdistrict D2-6=

Shelton 65, Lawrence-Nelson 18

