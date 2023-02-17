GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue East 79, Elkhorn South 46
Bennington 45, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39
Columbus 51, Papillion-LaVista 38
Elkhorn North 77, Grand Island Northwest 33
Lincoln East 46, Papillion-LaVista South 40
Lincoln Southeast 59, Lincoln North Star 53
Lincoln Southwest 51, Kearney 44
Millard North 74, Bellevue West 62
Millard South 84, Omaha Marian 53
Millard West 59, Omaha Central 46
Omaha Burke 60, Grand Island 32
Omaha Mercy 50, Buena Vista 32
Omaha South 42, Omaha Northwest 30
Waverly 66, Beatrice 57
NSAA Playoffs=
Class C1 Final=
Subdistrict C1-1=
Syracuse 36, Falls City 20
Subdistrict C1-2=
Platteview 48, Ashland-Greenwood 40
Subdistrict C1-3=
Douglas County West 52, Omaha Roncalli 47
Subdistrict C1-9=
Adams Central 45, Minden 36
Class C2 Final=
Subdistrict C2-1=
Freeman 26, Wilber-Clatonia 22
Subdistrict C2-2=
Lincoln Lutheran 37, Nebraska City Lourdes 36
Subdistrict C2-7=
Cross County 46, Centennial 36
Subdistrict C2-8=
Sutton 37, Superior 35
Subdistrict C2-11=
Southern Valley 64, North Platte St. Patrick’s 33
Class D1 Final=
Subdistrict D1-1=
Johnson-Brock 43, Sterling 41
Subdistrict D1-6=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 33, Deshler 32
Class D2 Final=
Subdistrict D2-1=
Falls City Sacred Heart 40, Parkview Christian 27
Subdistrict D2-6=
Shelton 65, Lawrence-Nelson 18
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.