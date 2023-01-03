Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bigfork 56, Greenway 28 Cloquet 63, Barnum 38 Cretin-Derham Hall 62, Woodbury 52 Cromwell 60, Carlton 52…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bigfork 56, Greenway 28

Cloquet 63, Barnum 38

Cretin-Derham Hall 62, Woodbury 52

Cromwell 60, Carlton 52

Crosby-Ironton 75, Pillager 59

East Ridge 65, White Bear Lake 52

Esko 89, Proctor 27

Fertile-Beltrami 79, Bagley 23

Floodwood 92, Wrenshall 27

Hopkins 52, Muskegon Catholic Central, Mich. 26

Lake of the Woods 48, International Falls 44

Liberty Classical 84, St. Paul Humboldt 44

Mahtomedi 71, South St. Paul 68

Mountain Iron-Buhl 106, Hill City 40

Northern Freeze 72, Sacred Heart 68

Pelican Rapids 64, East Grand Forks 59

Perham 68, Detroit Lakes 51

Red Lake 75, Deer River 73

Red Lake County 97, Crookston 40

Simley 71, Two Rivers 64

Superior, Wis. 75, Grand Rapids 68

Thief River Falls 82, Hawley 62

Two Harbors 98, Mesabi East 40

Underwood 61, Park Christian 58

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 96, Clearbrook-Gonvick 44

Warroad 76, Stephen-Argyle 67

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Becker vs. Anoka, ppd.

Buffalo vs. Rogers, ppd.

Champlin Park vs. St. Michael-Albertville, ppd.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Browerville/Eagle Valley, ppd.

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter vs. West Lutheran, ppd.

Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, ppd.

Forest Lake vs. Stillwater, ppd.

Irondale vs. Roseville, ccd.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs. Lac qui Parle Valley, ppd.

Kingsland vs. Grand Meadow, ppd.

LeRoy-Ostrander vs. Glenville-Emmons, ppd.

Litchfield vs. Minnewaska, ppd.

Mankato West vs. Rochester John Marshall, ppd.

Minnesota Valley Lutheran vs. Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop, ppd.

Minnetonka vs. Eastview, ppd.

Mounds View vs. Park (Cottage Grove), ppd.

Owatonna vs. Winona, ppd.

Princeton vs. Little Falls, ppd.

Red Wing vs. Rochester Mayo, ppd.

Rochester Century vs. Northfield, ppd.

Rochester Lourdes vs. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, ppd.

Rush City vs. Hinckley-Finlayson, ppd.

Sartell-St. Stephen vs. Moorhead, ppd.

Spring Grove vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.

St. Agnes vs. Concordia Academy, ppd.

St. Cloud Tech vs. Brainerd, ppd.

St. James Area vs. New Ulm, ppd.

St. John’s Prep vs. Chesterton Academy, ppd.

Tartan vs. North St. Paul, ppd.

United Christian vs. PACT Charter, ppd.

United South Central vs. Hayfield, ppd.

Verndale vs. Parkers Prairie, ppd.

Wabasso vs. Cedar Mountain/Comfrey, ppd.

Western Christian, Iowa vs. Worthington, ppd. to Jan 5th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

