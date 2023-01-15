This Week’s Women’s Top 25 Fared

No. 1 South Carolina (18-0) beat Kentucky 95-66; beat Missouri 81-50. No. 2 Stanford (17-2) beat No. 8 UCLA 72-59; lost to…

No. 1 South Carolina (18-0) beat Kentucky 95-66; beat Missouri 81-50.

No. 2 Stanford (17-2) beat No. 8 UCLA 72-59; lost to Southern Cal 55-46.

No. 3 Ohio St. (18-0) beat Nebraska 76-67.

No. 4 UConn (15-2) beat St. John’s 82-52; beat Georgetown 65-50.

No. 5 LSU (18-0) beat Missouri 77-57; beat Auburn 84-54.

No. 6 Indiana (16-1) beat No. 9 Maryland 68-61; beat Wisconsin 93-56.

No. 7 Notre Dame (14-2) beat Wake Forest 86-47; beat Syracuse 72-56.

No. 8 UCLA (15-3) lost to No. 2 Stanford 72-59; beat California 87-70.

No. 9 Maryland (14-4) lost to No. 6 Indiana 68-61; beat Rutgers 80-56.

No. 10 Utah (15-1) beat No. 14 Arizona 80-79.

No. 11 NC State (13-5) lost to Florida St. 91-72; lost to No. 22 North Carolina 56-47.

No. 12 Iowa (14-4) beat Northwestern 93-64: beat Penn St. 108-67.

No. 13 Virginia Tech (14-3) beat Louisville 81-79.

No. 14 Arizona (14-4) lost to Colorado 72-65; lost to No. 10 Utah 80-79.

No. 15 Iowa St. (11-4) beat Kansas St. 67-56; lost to Texas 68-53.

No. 19 Duke (16-1) beat Clemson 66-56; beat Georgia Tech 65-47.

No. 17 Michigan (15-3) beat Purdue 80-59; beat Michigan St. 70-55.

No. 18 Baylor (12-5) lost to Oklahoma St. 70-65; lost to West Virginia 74-65.

No. 19 Oklahoma (14-2) beat Texas Tech 89-79; beat No. 23 Kansas 80-74.

No. 20 Gonzaga (17-2) beat Portland 73-66.

No. 21 Oregon (13-5) beat Washington 65-58; lost to Washington St. 85-84, OT.

No. 22 North Carolina (12-5) beat Virginia 70-59; beat No. 11 NC State 56-47.

No. 23 Kansas (12-4) lost to Texas 72-59; lost to No. 19 Oklahoma 80-74.

No. 24 Illinois (15-3) beat Minnesota 70-57.

No. 25 Villanova (16-3) beat DePaul 71-64; beat St. John’s 64-61.

