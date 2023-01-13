SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Human skeleton found in building on UC Berkeley campus

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 10:25 PM

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A human skeleton was discovered Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus, officials said.

It’s unclear how many years the remains were in the shuttered building on the Clark Kerr Campus, which is a residential hall complex and event space that’s about a mile (1.61 kilometers) from the main campus, the university’s police department said in a statement.

There are no outstanding cases of missing persons from the Berkeley campus community, the statement said. The building “has not been occupied for many years.”

The Alameda County coroner will determine the cause of death.

The university is about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) from downtown San Francisco.

