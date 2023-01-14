BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Aquinas 74, Caledonia, Minn. 64 Arrowhead 82, Mukwonago 73 Ashwaubenon 81, Pulaski 74 Athens 69, Prentice 59…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 74, Caledonia, Minn. 64

Arrowhead 82, Mukwonago 73

Ashwaubenon 81, Pulaski 74

Athens 69, Prentice 59

Audubon Tech and Communication 91, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 75

Bangor 52, Royall 41

Bay Port 76, Sheboygan South 50

Bruce 75, Birchwood 42

Cambria-Friesland 51, Dodgeland 48

Campbellsport 58, Laconia 54

Cashton 79, Wonewoc-Center 24

Catholic Memorial 52, Kettle Moraine 34

Cedarburg 77, Homestead 74

Chequamegon 71, Abbotsford 56

Clayton 54, Flambeau 49

D.C. Everest 84, Merrill 61

De Pere 75, Sheboygan North 44

DeForest 81, Monroe 64

Eau Claire Memorial 81, Chippewa Falls 68

Elkhorn Area 65, Burlington 52

Fond du Lac 67, Neenah 63

Franklin 81, Kenosha Bradford 44

Frederic 47, Clear Lake 34

Gillett 58, Laona-Wabeno 53

Grafton 66, Hartford Union 61

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 69, Peshtigo 61

Greenfield 64, Cudahy 61

Hillsboro 57, Brookwood 54

Hudson 62, Eau Claire North 32

Ithaca 68, De Soto 66

Johnson Creek 70, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 32

Kaukauna 91, Appleton West 77

Kenosha Indian Trail 65, Racine Case 55

Kewaunee 80, Sevastopol 40

Kimberly 61, Appleton North 35

La Crosse Central 82, Sparta 42

La Crosse Logan 73, Holmen 58

Lake Holcombe 57, New Auburn 51

Little Chute 74, Marinette 23

Luther 76, Prescott 59

Manitowoc Lincoln 80, Green Bay Preble 68

Marathon 65, Auburndale 55

Marion 48, Tigerton 44

Marshfield 73, Wausau West 57

Mayville 72, Omro 67

Messmer 64, Saint Francis 63

Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 48, Milwaukee Golda Meir 43

Milwaukee Arts 73, Eastbrook Academy 57

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 65, Milwaukee North 47

Milwaukee Juneau 66, Milwaukee School of Languages 41

Milwaukee King 79, Milwaukee Hamilton 73

Milwaukee South 48, Milwaukee Pulaski 45

Milwaukee Vincent 71, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 52

Mosinee 76, Lakeland 65

Muskego 61, Oconomowoc 43

New London 77, Menasha 64

Newman Catholic 73, Edgar 59

Nicolet 47, West Bend East 46

Northland Pines 54, Antigo 10

Oak Creek 86, Kenosha Tremper 65

Onalaska 72, Waunakee 43

Oshkosh North 63, Appleton East 59

Oshkosh West 60, Hortonville 57

Pacelli 66, Crandon 54

Pewaukee 82, New Berlin West 40

Pius XI Catholic 83, New Berlin Eisenhower 60

Port Washington 84, West Bend West 44

Portage 73, Markesan 59

Racine Park 71, Racine Horlick 55

Rhinelander 65, Tomahawk 34

Rib Lake 73, Phillips 70

Rice Lake 61, New Richmond 50

River Falls 73, Menomonie 51

Rosholt 66, Tri-County 28

Sauk Prairie 59, Richland Center 31

Seneca 47, North Crawford 38

Seymour 57, Shawano 51

Shell Lake 64, Northwood 57

Shorewood 69, Brown Deer 62

Siren 64, Webster 46

South Milwaukee 71, West Allis Central 69

Southern Door 55, Gibraltar 47

St. Marys Springs 77, Lomira 43

Stevens Point 43, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 12

Stratford 57, Assumption 43

Turtle Lake 66, Luck 55

Union Grove 72, Delavan-Darien 27

Unity 48, Grantsburg 39

University School of Milwaukee 72, Living Word Lutheran 64

Waterford 80, Wilmot Union 78

Waukesha West 70, Waukesha North 65

Wauzeka-Steuben 80, Kickapoo 61

West De Pere 86, Green Bay West 49

West Salem 83, Arcadia 43

Westosha Central 73, Badger 60

Whitefish Bay 61, Slinger 42

Whitnall 61, Milwaukee Lutheran 45

Williams Bay 56, Albany 38

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 86, North Fond du Lac 42

Wisconsin Lutheran 97, Greendale 51

Xavier 92, Green Bay East 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

