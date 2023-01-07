GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson Co. 52, Shelby Co. 22
Barren Co. 49, Warren East 24
Belfry 65, East Ridge 32
Bethlehem 55, Nelson Co. 45
Bowling Green 68, South Warren 34
Breckinridge Co. 52, Muhlenberg County 49
Bullitt East 61, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 33
Christian Co. 67, University Heights 43
Christian Fellowship 48, Ballard Memorial 40
Danville 77, Garrard Co. 32
Elizabethtown 60, Fort Knox 14
Estill Co. 59, Lee Co. 21
Fairview 47, June Buchanan 37
Franklin Co. 66, Western Hills 23
Franklin-Simpson 44, Todd Co. Central 24
Fulton Co. 50, Carlisle Co. 45
Glasgow 35, Allen Co.-Scottsville 33
Graves Co. 65, Mayfield 28
Greenwood 54, Warren Central 39
Hart Co. 69, Caverna 28
Henderson Co. 63, Daviess Co. 31
Highlands 45, Scott 35
Jenkins 62, Jackson City 29
Knott Co. Central 47, Letcher County Central 44
Lex. Henry Clay 65, Bath Co. 46
Lincoln Co. 47, Berea 27
Livingston Central 48, Lyon Co. 42
Logan Co. 54, Russellville 37
Lou. Atherton 47, Lou. Seneca 42
Lou. DuPont Manual 70, Lou. Butler 41
Lou. Eastern 48, Lou. Fern Creek 38
Lou. Jeffersontown 46, Lou. Waggener 40
Lou. Portland Christian 76, Cov. Holy Cross 53
Lou. Sacred Heart 80, Corbin 29
Lou. Southern 66, LKY (Louisville) 52
Ludlow 56, Bellevue 47
Marshall Co. 60, Whitesville Trinity 32
Menifee Co. 63, East Carter 29
Metcalfe Co. 48, Clinton Co. 38
North Bullitt 49, Bullitt Central 46
North Hopkins 75, Dawson Springs 19
North Laurel 65, Clay Co. 33
North Oldham 67, Lou. Western 30
Owensboro Catholic 38, Owensboro 36
Owsley Co. 56, Powell Co. 51
Paris 77, Augusta 38
Pendleton Co. 65, Lloyd Memorial 25
Pulaski Co. 59, Rockcastle Co. 48
Russell 56, Lewis Co. 33
Russell Co. 73, Marion Co. 42
Ryle 61, Dixie Heights 51
Scott Co. 59, Lex. Paul Dunbar 40
Simon Kenton 49, Notre Dame 46
Somerset 63, Casey Co. 55
Spencer Co. 56, Woodford Co. 22
St. Mary (Paducah) 55, Community Christian (Paducah) 26
Thomas Nelson 50, Washington Co. 37
West Jessamine 63, East Jessamine 26
Wolfe Co. 53, Buckhorn 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
