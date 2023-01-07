GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Anderson Co. 52, Shelby Co. 22 Barren Co. 49, Warren East 24 Belfry 65, East Ridge 32…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Co. 52, Shelby Co. 22

Barren Co. 49, Warren East 24

Belfry 65, East Ridge 32

Bethlehem 55, Nelson Co. 45

Bowling Green 68, South Warren 34

Breckinridge Co. 52, Muhlenberg County 49

Bullitt East 61, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 33

Christian Co. 67, University Heights 43

Christian Fellowship 48, Ballard Memorial 40

Danville 77, Garrard Co. 32

Elizabethtown 60, Fort Knox 14

Estill Co. 59, Lee Co. 21

Fairview 47, June Buchanan 37

Franklin Co. 66, Western Hills 23

Franklin-Simpson 44, Todd Co. Central 24

Fulton Co. 50, Carlisle Co. 45

Glasgow 35, Allen Co.-Scottsville 33

Graves Co. 65, Mayfield 28

Greenwood 54, Warren Central 39

Hart Co. 69, Caverna 28

Henderson Co. 63, Daviess Co. 31

Highlands 45, Scott 35

Jenkins 62, Jackson City 29

Knott Co. Central 47, Letcher County Central 44

Lex. Henry Clay 65, Bath Co. 46

Lincoln Co. 47, Berea 27

Livingston Central 48, Lyon Co. 42

Logan Co. 54, Russellville 37

Lou. Atherton 47, Lou. Seneca 42

Lou. DuPont Manual 70, Lou. Butler 41

Lou. Eastern 48, Lou. Fern Creek 38

Lou. Jeffersontown 46, Lou. Waggener 40

Lou. Portland Christian 76, Cov. Holy Cross 53

Lou. Sacred Heart 80, Corbin 29

Lou. Southern 66, LKY (Louisville) 52

Ludlow 56, Bellevue 47

Marshall Co. 60, Whitesville Trinity 32

Menifee Co. 63, East Carter 29

Metcalfe Co. 48, Clinton Co. 38

North Bullitt 49, Bullitt Central 46

North Hopkins 75, Dawson Springs 19

North Laurel 65, Clay Co. 33

North Oldham 67, Lou. Western 30

Owensboro Catholic 38, Owensboro 36

Owsley Co. 56, Powell Co. 51

Paris 77, Augusta 38

Pendleton Co. 65, Lloyd Memorial 25

Pulaski Co. 59, Rockcastle Co. 48

Russell 56, Lewis Co. 33

Russell Co. 73, Marion Co. 42

Ryle 61, Dixie Heights 51

Scott Co. 59, Lex. Paul Dunbar 40

Simon Kenton 49, Notre Dame 46

Somerset 63, Casey Co. 55

Spencer Co. 56, Woodford Co. 22

St. Mary (Paducah) 55, Community Christian (Paducah) 26

Thomas Nelson 50, Washington Co. 37

West Jessamine 63, East Jessamine 26

Wolfe Co. 53, Buckhorn 45

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.