BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amundsen 62, Raby 39 Barrington 61, Hoffman Estates 48 Benton 42, Massac County 39 Bolingbrook 67, Andrew…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 62, Raby 39

Barrington 61, Hoffman Estates 48

Benton 42, Massac County 39

Bolingbrook 67, Andrew 46

Breese Central 48, East Alton-Wood River 38

Carlyle 45, Okawville 39

Centralia 52, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 38

Chatham Glenwood 49, Eisenhower 28

Christopher 66, Elverado 32

Clinton 54, Sullivan 35

De La Salle 43, Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 42

Dunbar 67, Chicago (Ogden International) 49

Earlville 43, Amboy 31

Evanston Township 45, Maine South 43

Fremd 59, Palatine 55

Galesburg 56, Rock Island Alleman 23

Glenbrook South 63, Glenbrook North 48

Grant Park 61, Momence 56

Hinckley-Big Rock 77, Somonauk 59

Hinsdale South 51, Addison Trail 33

Homewood-Flossmoor 67, Bradley-Bourbonnais 39

Jacksonville 55, Springfield 37

Joliet West 61, Minooka 42

Kaneland 72, Sycamore 52

Kankakee 57, Thornwood 54

Larkin 69, Bartlett 60

Lawrenceville 66, Fairfield 38

Lincoln Way Central 60, Sandburg 48

Lisle (Benet Academy) 67, St. Patrick 36

Lockport 43, Stagg 31

Lyons 39, Downers North 38

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 69, Taylorville 40

Marmion 65, St. Charles East 53

Maroa-Forsyth 53, Tolono Unity 48

Maryville Christian 58, Westfair Christian 20

Metea Valley 50, Naperville North 47

Nokomis 59, Raymond Lincolnwood 36

Northridge Prep 68, Francis Parker 55

OPRF 78, Proviso West 49

Oak Lawn Community 64, Blue Island Eisenhower 40

Oak Lawn Richards 78, Reavis 49

Oswego East 47, Romeoville 39

Ottawa Marquette 58, Roanoke-Benson 40

Pontiac 73, Bloomington Central Catholic 65

Princeton 74, Mendota 29

Proviso East 63, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 55

Proviso East 68, Peoria Manual 61

Putnam County 50, Woodland 30

Seneca 63, Lowpoint-Washburn 18

Simeon 74, Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 61

St. Anne 65, Illinois Lutheran 41

Sterling Newman 64, Hall 55

Tremont 70, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 64

Waubonsie Valley 49, Naperville Neuqua Valley 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.