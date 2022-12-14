Music student from China charged with stalking over flyer

BOSTON (AP) — A Berklee College of Music student who is a citizen of China was arrested Wednesday for allegedly…

BOSTON (AP) — A Berklee College of Music student who is a citizen of China was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening and harassing an individual who posted a flyer in support of democracy in China, according to federal investigators.

Xiaolei Wu, 25, was charged with one count of stalking.

According to Department of Justice investigators, an individual posted a flyer on Oct. 22 near the Berklee College of Music campus in Boston which said, “Stand with Chinese People,” as well as, “We Want Freedom,” “We Want Democracy,” and “We Want Food on Our Tables.”

Investigators said that over the next few days, Wu made a series of communications via WeChat, email and Instagram directed at the individual who posted the flyer. Authorities said Wu threatened to “chop” the individual’s hands off if the person posted more flyers and pledged to inform the public security agency in China about the individual’s actions.

The individual is a permanent U.S. resident originally from China with family members who still live there.

Wu has been assigned a public defender, who could not immediately be reached for comment.

The charge of stalking carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge.

