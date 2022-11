WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Judge orders Infowars host Alex Jones to pay additional $473 million for lies about Sandy Hook…

Listen now to WTOP News

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Judge orders Infowars host Alex Jones to pay additional $473 million for lies about Sandy Hook school shooting.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.