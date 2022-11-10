FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 10, 2022, 8:36 PM
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal judge in Texas blocks President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.