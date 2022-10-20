RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukraine's utilities threatened | US busts network providing to to Russia | US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea
Search continues for missing Princeton University student

The Associated Press

October 20, 2022, 3:01 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities continue to search for a missing Princeton University student from Ohio who was last seen on campus roughly a week ago.

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen heading into her dorm room at the Ivy League school in the early morning hours of Oct. 14, school officials have said. But when her roommate returned to the dorm about 90 minutes later, Ewunetie was not there.

Family and friends say they have not heard from Ewunetie and remain very concerned. Appearing Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” her brother, Universe Ewunetie, said his sister’s phone last pinged sometime after 3 a.m. Friday at a housing complex that’s about a 30-minute walk from her dorm, which he said was out of character for her to be in such a location.

An extensive search was launched for Ewunetie after she was reported missing, and a large law enforcement presence remained on campus and in nearby areas Thursday.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ewunetie is a junior pursuing a sociology degree with a computer applications certificate. She was valedictorian at Villa Angela-St. Joseph high school in Cleveland, Ohio, before accepting a full scholarship to Princeton.

