RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Education News » Police: 3 people shot…

Police: 3 people shot outside Ohio high school football game

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 12:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio said three people were wounded in a shooting outside a high school football game Friday night.

A high school student and two adults were wounded and transported to area hospitals after being shot outside the Whitmer High School stadium in West Toledo around 9:30 p.m., WTOL-TV reported.

Police said the victims, who were note named, were expected to recover, WTOL reported

Police said two people are in custody following the shooting during the game between Whitmer and Central Catholic High School, WTOL reported.

The names of the suspects in custody were not immediately available.

Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters said in a statement that the three victims were the only people hurt during the shooting, the station reported.

“No guests were injured in the evacuation and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic,” Peters said.

The school district’s security and screening measures were used during the event, Peters said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

Army may have cracked the code on BYOD: 20,000 devices coming online next week

USPS looks to raise first-class stamp price to 63 cents in January 2023

Federal building security agency short-staffed amid rise in threats

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up