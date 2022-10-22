RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Man fatally shot after California high school football game

The Associated Press

October 22, 2022, 7:46 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man died in a California shooting Friday night in a Sacramento parking lot after a high school football game, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting broke out after a disturbance involving about 20 people near the end of the game at Grant Union High School. Officers found a firearm and shattered glass in a school parking lot.

Police said the shooting victim — a man in his mid-20s — was able to get to a nearby hospital but later died.

Police provided no information on a suspect or motive.

The Sacramento Bee reported that about 2,000 people attended the game and police believe those involved in the disturbance were not students, though that information is preliminary.

