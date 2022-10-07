RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

The Associated Press

October 7, 2022, 9:53 AM

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Jurors resumed deliberating Friday on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax.

Deliberations in the civil trial began late Thursday afternoon but soon broke up for the day. The panel began its work Friday with a request for a dry-erase easel, markers, an eraser and a copy of the jury instructions.

Last year, Jones was found liable for damages. The jury’s task is to decide how much Jones and his company Free Speech Systems should pay to relatives of eight Sandy Hook victims and to an FBI agent who responded to the massacre.

The plaintiffs testified they have been tormented and threatened by people who believed that one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history was a con staged to build support for gun restrictions. Jones repeatedly publicized that false notion his “Infowars” show.

Twenty children and six adults were killed when a gunman stormed Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012.

Jones testified in the trial, saying he was “done saying I’m sorry” for calling the school shooting a hoax. His lawyers have argued that he’s not responsible for the deeds of anyone who tormented the victims’ families, and that they are overstating how much harm the conspiracy theory caused them.

Outside court, Jones has bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court” that aims to stomp on his free speech rights and put him out of business.

In a similar trial in Texas in August, a jury ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in damages to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting, because of the hoax lies.

Find AP’s full coverage of the Alex Jones trial at: https://apnews.com/hub/alex-jones

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

