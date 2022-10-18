RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Former NYC mayor de Blasio will teach NYU graduate course

The Associated Press

October 18, 2022, 12:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will return to his alma mater New York University for a teaching job.

De Blasio, who is spending the fall term as a teaching fellow at Harvard University’s schools of government and public health, will join NYU’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service as the 2023 Marnold Visiting Fellow, the university announced.

“Bill de Blasio’s presence offers students, faculty, and graduates an incomparable opportunity to learn from someone with enormous experiences and many hard-won successes in the political arena and in policymaking and management, Sherry Glied, dean of the Wagner School, said Monday.

Officials with the school said de Blasio will give talks and meet with students and faculty starting in January and will teach a graduate course in the spring.

De Blasio, a Democrat, left office at the end of 2021 after two terms as mayor of the nation’s largest city. He previously served as a City Council member and as public advocate.

“When I graduated from NYU in the 1980s, I never dreamed of a path that would lead me to City Hall and then back to my alma mater,” de Blasio said. “Now I get to help others develop their dreams. I’m truly excited to work with the next leaders of NYC, and the nation, who are getting a top-of-the-line preparation for public service at the Wagner School.

