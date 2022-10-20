RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Ukraine's utilities threatened | US busts network providing to to Russia | US general boards submarine in Arabian Sea
Home » Education News » Cincinnati youth football coach…

Cincinnati youth football coach gunned down after practice

The Associated Press

October 20, 2022, 9:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CINCINNATI (AP) — A community is mourning a youth football coach who was killed in a shooting in Cincinnati after practice had finished.

Jermaine Knox, 37, died at the scene outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Tuesday night, police said. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital.

Practice had just broken up. No children were injured.

Knox coached the Trojan Black team. During a memorial service on Wednesday night, he was remembered by other coaches and players as a mentor to many children in the community.

“He was out here because he knew these kids needed him,” Pastor Peterson Mingo said.

Mingo led a brief prayer before balloons were launched in Knox’s honor.

It was not clear what led to the shooting.

Police were seeking a suspect, but they had little information to go on. They encouraged community members to come forward.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News | Sports

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

OPM to review special rates ahead of anticipated 2023 federal pay raise

Biden pulls OMB controller nominee tasked to oversee infrastructure, pandemic spending

The government’s Section 508 transparency problem

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up