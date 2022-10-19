RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares martial law | Live updates | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead
Home » Education News » Carbon monoxide at Kansas…

Carbon monoxide at Kansas City school sends 8 to hospital

The Associated Press

October 19, 2022, 2:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Six students and two adults were taken to a hospital for evaluation after a carbon monoxide leak was detected Wednesday at a Kansas City elementary school, officials said.

The eight people taken to hospitals from Longfellow Elementary School suffered nausea and dizziness but none suffered life-threatening issues, Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said.

Emergency responders went to the school after several students reporting feeling ill. Firefighters found “extremely high” levels of the lethal gas inside the building, Walker said.

The level of carbon monoxide reached 2,000 parts per million, which was the maximum for monitors used by firefighters at the scene, Walker said.

The cause of the leak is under investigation. Firefighters were ventilating the building but it was unclear when students could return to Longfellow.

School district spokesperson Elle Moxley said the district had contractors check its heating systems last week, including at Longfellow, in anticipation of colder weather. No problems were detected, she said.

Moxley said every child was checked and the district will work with the fire department before determining where Longfellow students will attend school this week.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

The government’s Section 508 transparency problem

Federal judge finalizes $63M settlement for OPM data breach victims

USPS ready to implement 'extraordinary measures' delivering ballots for 2022 midterm elections

Biden pulls OMB controller nominee tasked to oversee infrastructure, pandemic spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up