9 people injured during shooting near Southern University

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Nine people were injured early Friday during a shooting at a fraternity house outside of Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, authorities said.

While seven people were taken to the hospital, none of the injuries appear life-threatening, according to Baton Rouge police.

Southern University, which is in the midst of celebrating its Homecoming Week, confirmed the shooting that occurred near campus.

“While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence,” the university tweeted.

Police were called around 1:50 a.m. to the scene, The Advocate reported. Authorities did not say what led to the shooting or if they had made an arrest. The investigation is ongoing.

Southern University has its homecoming game on Saturday with various events leading up to it this week.

Officials at the university say that they are working to “ensure a safe Homecoming weekend” and that any changes to security protocols and homecoming activities will be shared as they are updated.

