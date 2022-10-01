IAN NEWS: PHOTOS | Ian reaches DC area | Dozens dead from Ian | DC-area events canceled | What is storm surge?
1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 1:39 AM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a high school homecoming football game in Oklahoma Friday night, police said.

The victims, both 17, were shot during the event at McLain High School for Science and Technology shortly before 10 p.m., according to a statement by the Tulsa Police Department posted on Twitter and Facebook.

“When Officers arrived, we found two victims amongst the crowd of hundreds. One 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene,” the post said.

The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has improved to stable condition, the statement said.

Several officers and a K-9 unit searched nearby neighborhoods but were not immediately able to find the suspected shooter, who fled the scene on foot, police said.

The school on N. Peoria Avenue has an enrollment of 666 students, according to the McLain High School website.

