Notre Dame of Maryland to go coeducational next year

Notre Dame of Maryland University, the nation's first Catholic college to award a four-year degree to women, says it will admit men to its traditional undergraduate program starting next fall.

The school said its Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to become coeducational after a review of enrollment trends at women’s colleges.

While fewer than 2% of female students enroll in private, nonprofit women’s colleges and universities annually, there’s a growing need for higher education opportunities for traditional college-age men, the school said.

Founded in 1895 as a college for women, the school established a weekend college for adult undergraduates — including men — in 1975, and it has offered coeducational graduate programs since 1984.

