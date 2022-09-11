Explore the Top Public National Universities

See the top 15 public national universities in U.S. News and World Report's 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings.

Listen now to WTOP News

See the top public schools.

The top 15 public National Universities in the 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings operate under the supervision of state governments and are usually funded in part by tax dollars and state subsidies. These schools in turn offer discounted tuition rates to in-state students. Explore photos of these top-ranked public universities.

15. Georgia Institute of Technology

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 17,447

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $11,764

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $32,876

Overall National Universities rank: 44 (tie)

Learn more about Georgia Tech.

13 (tie). University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 34,779

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $17,138

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $35,110

Overall National Universities rank: 41 (tie)

Learn more about UI–Urbana-Champaign.

13 (tie). William & Mary (VA)

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 6,543

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $23,970

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $46,625

Overall National Universities rank: 41 (tie)

Learn more about William & Mary.

10 (tie). University of California, Davis

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 31,657

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $14,740

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,494

Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)

Learn more about UC, Davis.

10 (tie). University of Texas at Austin

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 40,916

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $11,752

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $40,996

Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)

Learn more about UT Austin.

10 (tie). University of Wisconsin–Madison

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 35,474

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $10,796

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $39,427

Overall National Universities rank: 38 (tie)

Learn more about UW–Madison.

8 (tie). University of California, Irvine

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 29,449

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $13,985

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,739

Overall National Universities rank: 34 (tie)

Learn more about UC, Irvine.

8 (tie). University of California, San Diego

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 33,343

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $15,348

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $46,374

Overall National Universities rank: 34 (tie)

Learn more about UC, San Diego.

7. University of California, Santa Barbara

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 23,091

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $14,450

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,204

Overall National Universities rank: 32 (tie)

Learn more about UC, Santa Barbara.

5 (tie). University of Florida

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 34,881

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $6,380

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $28,658

Overall National Universities rank: 29 (tie)

Learn more about UF.

5 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 19,897

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $8,998

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $37,558

Overall National Universities rank: 29 (tie)

Learn more about UNC–Chapel Hill.

3 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 32,282

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $17,786

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $57,273

Overall National Universities rank: 25 (tie)

Learn more about UM–Ann Arbor.

3 (tie). University of Virginia

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 17,299

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $21,381

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $56,837

Overall National Universities rank: 25 (tie)

Learn more about UVA.

1 (tie). University of California, Berkeley

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 32,143

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $14,226

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $43,980

Overall National Universities rank: 20 (tie)

Learn more about UC, Berkeley.

1 (tie). University of California, Los Angeles

Total undergraduate enrollment (fall 2021): 32,119

2022-2023 tuition and fees (in state): $13,804

2022-2023 tuition and fees (out of state): $44,830

Overall National Universities rank: 20 (tie)

Learn more about UCLA.

Learn more about the rankings.

Check out all the Best Colleges rankings and lists, and sign up for our email newsletter to learn more ways to stay on top of the college application process. And connect with U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter.

These are the top 15 public National Universities.

1 (tie). University of California, Berkeley

1 (tie). University of California, Los Angeles

3 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

3 (tie). University of Virginia

5 (tie). University of Florida

5 (tie). University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

7. University of California, Santa Barbara

8 (tie). University of California, Irvine

8 (tie). University of California, San Diego

10 (tie). University of California, Davis

10 (tie). University of Texas at Austin

10 (tie). University of Wisconsin–Madison

13 (tie). University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign

13 (tie). William & Mary

15. Georgia Institute of Technology

More from U.S. News

Cost-Conscious Families Choosing In-State Colleges

How to Get In-State Tuition at Out-of-State Colleges

11 College Costs Other Than Tuition and Housing

Explore the Top Public National Universities originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/12/22: This slideshow has been updated with new information.