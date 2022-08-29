RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia to hold joint war games with China, others | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days'
Boy, 12, held in shooting of student at California campus

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 7:26 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy was held Monday on suspicion of shooting and wounding a student at a school in east Oakland, authorities said.

Reports of a shooting sent officers to Madison Park Academy in the Sobrante Park neighborhood about 1:30 p.m., police said.

They found a 13-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, and another boy ran away after the shooting but was quickly taken into custody, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a press conference.

The wounded student was hospitalized in stable condition.

Other details weren’t immediately released.

“It saddens me to even think that a kid would bring a gun to school,” Armstrong said. “No parent wants to send their kids to school in the day and then be called saying your kid’s been shot. It’s the worst thing that you can hear.”

It wasn’t clear whether the 12-year-old attended the academy, which has about 750 students in grades six to 12.

An email to the Oakland Unified School District seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

