WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Biden set to announce $10,000 federal student loan cancellation Wednesday for many, extend repayment pause.

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP sources: Biden set to announce $10,000 federal student loan cancellation Wednesday for many, extend repayment pause.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.