Univ. of Michigan names experienced leader Ono as president

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 11:32 AM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan will name Santa Ono, president and vice chancellor of the University of British Columbia, as its new president, two sources told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The sources, who have direct knowledge of the appointment, were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of the formal announcement.

Ono has led the Canadian school since 2016. Before that, he served as president of the University of Cincinnati and senior vice provost and deputy to the provost at Emory University in Georgia.

Ono takes over from Mary Sue Coleman, who is the Ann Arbor school’s interim president. His appointment is pending approval from the board of regents, expected Wednesday afternoon.

Former Michigan President Mark Schlissel was removed earlier this year after emails detailing an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between him and a subordinate were discovered.

The board of regents then appointed Coleman, whom Schlissel succeeded as president in 2014.

The university has been rocked by allegations that surfaced in 2020 by hundreds of men who said they were sexually assaulted by the late Robert Anderson, a campus doctor who spent nearly 40 years at Michigan. He died in 2008. In January, the school announced a $490 million settlement with Anderson’s accusers.

Separately, Michigan reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit brought by students who sought to force changes in how the school protects the campus from sexual misconduct.

And the university paid $9.25 million to eight women who reported emotional or sexual abuse by Martin Philbert, who over 25 years rose from professor to provost, Michigan’s senior academic official. He was removed in 2020.

Ono is a prolific tweeter and an enthusiastic cheerleader for his schools.

At Cincinnati, he tossed out T-shirts at football games and surprised freshmen by helping them move into their dorms. And he used Twitter to provide updates on everything from how the school fared in a ranking of U.S. colleges to the score of a rugby match.

Ono, who was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, holds a biology degree from the University of Chicago and a doctorate in experimental medicine from McGill University.

His research focus is the immune system, eye inflammation and age-related macular degeneration. Ono was a professor of pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Householder reported from Detroit.

