Spain to use Qatar University as its World Cup headquarters

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 3:08 PM

MADRID (AP) — Spain will use Qatar University as its headquarters during the World Cup.

The Spanish soccer federation said FIFA has approved Spain’s request to stay at the university during the tournament in November and December.

Two training fields will be used exclusively by the Spanish national team. The federation said the university has all other facilities needed for Spain’s preparations during the competition, including gyms, recovery areas and meeting rooms.

Qatar University is located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Al Thumama Stadium, where Spain will open its campaign against Costa Rica on Nov. 23. Spain then plays against Germany and Japan in Group E.

The federation said all other World Cup venues are within 40 kilometers (25 miles) of the team’s headquarters at the university.

