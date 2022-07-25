WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president | Using 'raves' to rebuild villages | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return | Russia says strike on port hit military targets
Principal of school where massacre occurred placed on leave

The Associated Press

July 25, 2022, 9:14 PM

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The principal of the Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers says the principal was placed on administrative leave Monday, her attorney said.

Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez was placed on paid administrative leave by Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell, said attorney Ricardo Cedillo of San Antonio in a terse statement to The Associated Press.

Cedillo did not provide any further information on the reason for the move or any other comment. A message to a spokeswoman for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District was not immediately returned.

A legislative committee blamed Gutierrez and an assistant for knowing a lock to the classroom where the killings happened on May 24 wasn’t working and not having it repaired.

Also Monday, the district school board approved a three-week postponement of the start of the district school year until Sept. 6 so district officials can replace Robb Elementary’s classrooms and other educational resources.

